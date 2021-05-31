UrduPoint.com
Govt. Has Nothing To Do With Broadcasters' Internal Matters: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 10:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the government had nothing to do with the internal matters of media houses.

The broadcasting institutions, he said, always decided themselves about airing any programme and making their teams. "As per Article 19 of the Constitution, all institutions [broadcasters] are themselves responsible for making their policy," the minister said in a tweet.

