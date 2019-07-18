Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has no thing to do with the apprehension of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG corruption case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent institution had sent three summon notices to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, but he did not appear before it regarding corruption case, he said talking to a private news channel.

He further said NAB was performing its duties without any political influence and interference and carrying out investigation against corrupts and plunderers transparently.

He said both Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz involved in massive corruption and looted the national wealth ruthlessly during their regimes.

Both the parties were accountable about their wrong doings and accountability process would remain continue against such looters, he added.