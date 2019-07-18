UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Has Nothing To Do With Khaqan's Arrest In LNG Case: Usman Dar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 10:29 PM

Govt has nothing to do with Khaqan's arrest in LNG case: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has no thing to do with the apprehension of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG corruption case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has no thing to do with the apprehension of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG corruption case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent institution had sent three summon notices to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, but he did not appear before it regarding corruption case, he said talking to a private news channel.

He further said NAB was performing its duties without any political influence and interference and carrying out investigation against corrupts and plunderers transparently.

He said both Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz involved in massive corruption and looted the national wealth ruthlessly during their regimes.

Both the parties were accountable about their wrong doings and accountability process would remain continue against such looters, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Prime Minister for urgent design, execution of new ..

2 minutes ago

UN reaches agreement with Yemen rebels to resume f ..

2 minutes ago

Twelve Killed in Car Bomb Attack in Afghanistan's ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Million-Person Cities to Become Pilot Zone ..

2 minutes ago

Shahbaz Sharif tries best to get NRO from incumben ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association demands withdrawal of ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.