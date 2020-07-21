Govt has nothing to do with NAB affairs: Ch.Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the government has nothing to do with the National Accountability Bureau official affairs but desired logical conclusion of its cases.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the government had not personal vendetta with any one.

The minister said institution for accountability has been established in 1997, during the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) tenure and Nawaz Sharif himself started to register the cases against his political opponents by appointing Saif ur Rehman as the chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said Nawaz Sharif had used the institution for registering the cases against Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

He said the officials of NAB were appointed during the previous governments of PML-N and PPP.