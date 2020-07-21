UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Has Nothing To Do With NAB Affairs: Ch.Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Govt has nothing to do with NAB affairs: Ch.Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the government has nothing to do with the National Accountability Bureau official affairs but desired logical conclusion of its cases.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the government had not personal vendetta with any one.

The minister said institution for accountability has been established in 1997, during the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) tenure and Nawaz Sharif himself started to register the cases against his political opponents by appointing Saif ur Rehman as the chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said Nawaz Sharif had used the institution for registering the cases against Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

He said the officials of NAB were appointed during the previous governments of PML-N and PPP.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz TV Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Federal Public Prosecution warns public against ci ..

11 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity participates ..

26 minutes ago

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

1 hour ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

2 hours ago

UAE President congratulated by Brazilian leader on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.