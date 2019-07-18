Govt has nothing to do with NAB arrests: Interior Minister

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

He said that the government has nothing to do with the arrests being carried out by NAB.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th July, 2019) Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has said that the government has nothing to do with the arrests being carried out by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Commenting on former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s arrest, he said that NAB is an independent institution.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he said that the NAB chairman was nominated by the PML-N and PPP.

Imran Khan has no role in his appointment, he said, adding that they should suffer for what they did.

The interior minister said that the PTI members are also facing court proceedings. He said that the prime minister always talk about national interest.

Nobody has played on front foot like Imran Khan is playing as the prime minister, he said and added that the credit for the change in national policy goes to him.

The NAB on Thursday arrested former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi near Thokar Niaz Baig toll plaza in Lahore.

A joint action was taken against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader by the NAB Rawalpindi and the NAB Lahore. He was accompanied by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at the time of arrest.

Both leaders were on their way to hold a presser in Lahore.

The NAB will request the accountability court to issue transit remand for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and he will then be shifted to Islamabad. The accountability bureau had served him four notices to appear before it.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had skipped the NAB Rawalpindi appearance in a case pertaining to the LNG scandal earlier today.

The erstwhile premier had written a letter to the anti-corruption watchdog and sought time to appear before it. "I received the NAB notice yesterday and it was not possible for me to appear before the bureau on such a short notice."Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sought three-day time from the NAB Rawalpindi for appearance."

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was summoned by the National Accountability Bureau on Thursday (today) in case pertaining to the LNG scandal as the NAB has launched formal investigations against him.

According to the NAB notice, "Shahid Khaqan Abbasi possesses vital information regarding the LNG scandal. The national exchequer suffered loss worth billions of rupees owing to illegal contracts."

The PML-N leader earlier appeared thrice before of the NAB during the inquiry.