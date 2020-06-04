UrduPoint.com
Govt Has Nothing To Do With NAB Arrests: Says Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ahmed Jawad

Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:21 PM

Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ahmed Jawad Thursday said the accountability process has begun and whosoever has done wrong will face the music and his government has nothing to do with the arrests being carried out by National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

Talking to a private news channel, he said, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution which was working freely in the country and government had nothing to do with its affairs.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government had never victimized the opposition and would not do so in future, he added.

The accountability of corrupt leaders has been started and the process will be completed without any discrimination, he mentioned.

The Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif wants to escape from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and has skipped hearings twice using coronavirus as an excuse, he further criticised.

He said that NAB has enough evidence against Shahbaz Sharif but the opposition leader did not appear despite repeated summons.

He said Shahbaz Sharif has committed money laundering, corruption and nepotism and now he should face the courts.

He said fear of accountability was evident on the face of Shahbaz Sharif and other corrupt opposition leaders who are making hue and cry over accountability process.

Replying a question related to BRT project, he said that no corruption is involved in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and mega projects like this always take time.

He said I will invite all opposition and media to come forward and sent a letter to Asian development Bank regarding its delay and get their answer .

He also said FIA investigation should be done after this project would be completed.

He said politics of previous corrupt governments was going to be ended and there was no more role og them in the country's politics.

He said it was first time happened in the country that Prime Minister was taking action against sugar mafia which was a big step and appreciable.

