Govt. has nothing to do with sedition case against PML-N: Shehryar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has nothing to do with registration of a sedition case against Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders, as it was an individual act which should not be associated with the government.

Talking to the media at Progressive Education Network (PEN) offices, he said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's statements were totally against the state institutions and reflection of Indian narrative.

He said that the opposition leaders, particularly Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Nawaz Sharif were trying to hatch conspiracies against the national institutions and the country as they held all parties conference (APC) at the same time when Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was scheduled to be held. He said Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had also tried to create chaos in the country when Prime Minister Imran Khan was to address the UNGA the last year.

The Kashmir committee chairman asserted that no one would be allowed to spread chaos and deliver a hate speech against the state and its institutions. However, he added, the state machinery would come into action to take action against those trying to create unrest in the country.

To a question, he said that Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir being the voice of both houses National Assembly and Senate was raising the Kashmir issue at all forums in a true spirit, adding that the Indian government and its armed forces had committed severe atrocities and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) but the voice and spirit of Kashmiris for their freedom could not be suppressed.

To another query, he said that judiciary in the country was completely independent and making decisions as per its standards and legal procedures.

Earlier, Shehryar Khan Afridi said that Progressive Education Network (PEN) was professionally working to instil skills and do character building of students. Special emphasis was also being put on teachers' training at Primary, middle and high school levels in various districts, he added. It also planned to launch PEN in 10 districts of Azad Kashmir in this regard, he added.

Shehryar Afridi said that the government's prime focus was to deliver quality education to all segments of society and efforts were being made to bring reforms in educational institutions.

The PEN officials gave a detailed briefing to the chairman about the organisation's functions and new initiatives pertaining to character building and professional training of students and teachers.