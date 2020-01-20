UrduPoint.com
Govt Has One-day Left To Decide The Fate Of Maryam Nawaz’s Name On ECL

Govt has one-day left to decide the fate of Maryam Nawaz’s name on ECL

LHC has earlier given seven-day time to federal govt to submit reply on a petition filed by PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz regarding removal of her name from ECL.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point-News Jan 20th, 2020) The Federal government is due to submit its reply before the Lahore High Court regarding removal of Maryam Nawaz’s name from Exit Control List (ECL).

Just one-day has left for the federal government to decide the fate of Maryam Nawaz’s name on Exit Control List.

A Lahore High Court division bench will take up tomorrow the petition moved by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz challenging her name on Exit Control List (ECL).

Last week, the bench gave seven-day time to the federal government to submit reply as to why the delay was being committed in the matter of Maryam Nawaz.

“Why the matter of removing Maryam Nawaz’s name from ECL has been delayed?,” the bench asked the lawyers. The court adjourned the hearing till January 21.

LHC had earlier observed that how the members of the cabinet were saying that they would not allow Maryam Nawaz to fly to abroad if the committee concerned did not decide it yet.

Advocate Amjad Pervez represented Maryam Nawaz while Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq A Khan appeared on behalf of the Federal government.

During the proceedings, the bench asked the law officer about decision of the government regarding removal of Maryam’s name from ECL. On it, the law officer said the review committee submitted its recommendations to the cabinet which would decide the matter.

The bench observed that whatever the decision the review committee was going to give they should inform Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz had moved second petition before the Lahore High Court against the federal government for putting ban on her travel to London.

She said that still no action has been taken by the government for removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL).

The LHC on Dec 9 had disposed of the petition filed by Maryam Nawaz, with directions to her to approach the federal government regarding removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL).

Several ministers in the ruling PTI have suggested their leadership that Maryam Nawaz’s name should not be removed from the ECL.

