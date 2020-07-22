Govt has provided many incentives to exporters for business activities promotion: Razak

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday said the present government had provided many incentives to exporters to enhance the business activities in the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday said the present government had provided many incentives to exporters to enhance the business activities in the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 'Virtual International Trade Forum', organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), he said various duties including regulatory and customs duties and tariffs on many products had been reduced in order to boost trade with African countries.

"Now Pakistan has started exporting microwave ovens and refrigerators to the African countries", he added.

Dawood said corona epidemic had caused many problems across the globe but compared to other countries, Pakistan's exports had declined by only six percent.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Additional Secretary Ali Javed, speaking on the occasion, said Pakistan's ranking had been improved in the business facilitation due to ease of doing business.

He lauded the role of the RCCI in organizing the trade forum in a short span of time during this critical period.

Ali Javed emphasized on improving the image of Pakistan, liaising with industry and academia and promoting products in new sectors.