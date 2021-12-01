UrduPoint.com

Govt Has Provided 'targeted Subsidy' To Provide Relief To Poor: Sarwar

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 12:29 AM

Govt has provided 'targeted subsidy' to provide relief to poor: Sarwar

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had given 'targeted subsidy' to provide relief to the poor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had given 'targeted subsidy' to provide relief to the poor.

Talking to a private television channel, he said price hike was a global issue.

Due to COVID-19 and surge in petroleum prices had created problems for many countries, he added.

In the villages of Pakistan, he said the people were not facing such issues. However, he said there was a challenge of inflation and we were trying to overcome it.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan exports, and manufacturing sector were making progress.

To another question, he said the media had created undue hype regarding high inflation in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Poor Progress Price Media TV Government

Recent Stories

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel d ..

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel discussion on violence against ..

46 minutes ago
 Ex-Argentina, Colombia coach Pekerman handed Venez ..

Ex-Argentina, Colombia coach Pekerman handed Venezuela job

1 minute ago
 LDA's 8th governing body meets

LDA's 8th governing body meets

1 minute ago
 Tajikistan, Pakistan to strengthen region's econom ..

Tajikistan, Pakistan to strengthen region's economy: Envoy

1 minute ago
 WHO pleads for 'rational' Omicron response

WHO pleads for 'rational' Omicron response

1 minute ago
 NATO Foreign Ministers Discussed Russia, Belarus, ..

NATO Foreign Ministers Discussed Russia, Belarus, Arms Control in Riga - Stolten ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.