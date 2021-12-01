Govt has provided 'targeted subsidy' to provide relief to poor: Sarwar

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had given 'targeted subsidy' to provide relief to the poor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had given 'targeted subsidy' to provide relief to the poor.

Talking to a private television channel, he said price hike was a global issue.

Due to COVID-19 and surge in petroleum prices had created problems for many countries, he added.

In the villages of Pakistan, he said the people were not facing such issues. However, he said there was a challenge of inflation and we were trying to overcome it.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan exports, and manufacturing sector were making progress.

To another question, he said the media had created undue hype regarding high inflation in the country.