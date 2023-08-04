Govt has put country back on right track, focuses on infrastructure development projects: Kiyani

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Coordinator to the PM for Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani Friday said that the coalition government had put the country back on the right path in a short period of time and is vigorously working on infrastructure development mega projects.

Talking to the ptv news channel, he said the present government has managed to inject 5,000 megawatts (MW) of additional electricity into the system, adding, we have brought back electricity in the country, which faced scarcity from 2018 to 2022 due to negligence of the PTI government.

Bilal Kiyani mentioned that the current government had also launched various development projects under the CPEC, especially in the power sector, at full speed.

The PML-N was utilizing every penny of public money in an honest and transparent manner for the welfare of the masses, he said, adding, we have strong roots in the masses and would emerge victorious in the upcoming election in the country.

Replying to a query, he replied that the government, despite challenging economic times, has tried to provide maximum relief to the common people.

While lashing out at the Khan-led government, he said PTI's government ruined Pakistan's economy, foreign policy, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project to the worst political revenge.

The coalition government took every possible step to restore the economy, he added.