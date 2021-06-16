UrduPoint.com
Govt Has Put Country On Path To Prosperity: Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 04:11 PM

Govt has put country on path to prosperity: governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is development of the underprivileged segment of the society

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is development of the underprivileged segment of the society.

He said Rs 256 billion had been earmarked for the poor under the Ehsas Programme in the fiscal budget 2020-21 which will help end poverty.

He was talking to the media after inaugurating 'Panagah' at the city terminal bus stand near GTS Chowk here on Wednesday.

He said the PTI government had put the country on the path to progress and prosperity, adding that the government was also focusing on promoting all sectors, including health and education.

He highlighted efforts of President Sarwar Foundation Faisalabad division Asgar Mirza who had installed 26 filtration plants in the district besides Panagah.

Provincial Minister for Culture & Colonies Khayal Ahmed Kastro, Provincial Minister for CM Inspection team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Chairman Standing Committee for Finance Faizullah Kamoka and otherswere also present.

