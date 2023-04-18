UrduPoint.com

Govt Has Put Province On Path Of Progress: Babar

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister's Spokesperson Babar Yousafzai on Tuesday said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has put the province on the path of progress and prosperity

He said this while talking to a delegation who called on him at his office.

He said Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has become the chief minister for the second time due to the welfare policies for the masses.

Babar Yousafzai said all the elected representatives of Balochistan have full confidence in Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

He said Balochistan chief minister has established a complaint cell for the public if anyone is being harassed or obstructs people in solving their problems, they can complain to the chief minister's complaint cell and immediate action would be taken on the complaint.

