Govt Has Reservations Against Entire ECP Not Any Individual: Barrister Shahzad

Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:50 PM

Govt has reservations against entire ECP not any individual: Barrister Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday said the government had raised reservations against Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as a whole not against any individual.

Talking to a private news channel, he said according to the national Constitution, ECP was bound to hold transparent elections but it was failed to hold recent elections in transparent manner.

He said the Supreme Court of Pakistan had ordered to ECP for eradicating corrupt practices during the elections and use modern technologies for the purpose.

The Adviser said ECP was failed to stop corrupt practices in the elections even after Ali Haider Gillani's video become surfaced and ECP did not take any action against the video.

Replying to a question, he said the government had presented elections amendment bill in the Parliament six months ago but the opposition had opposed it, adding open balloting in the Senate elections was the part of the Charter of Democracy (CoD) which had signed between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party.

