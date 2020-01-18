Govt has succeeded in stabilizing economy: Amir Dogar

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Whip National Assembly Amir Dogar has said that the incumbent government has succeeded in stabilizing crippling economy and the international fora are endorsing the reality.

Addressing a gathering of his area people, who had gathered at his house following announcement of name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's local leader Shahid Mahmood Ansari as member Bait-ul-Maal Committee here Saturday, he appealed to civil society to help Prime Minister Imran Khan establish the country as a Riyasat-e-Madina like state.

He said the PTI government was struggling for restoring people's rights.

Shahid Mahmood Ansari said that he would serve the people through his efforts and employ all available resources. He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for reposing confidence in him and providing him with a chance to help out poor segments of the society.