Govt Has Sufficient Number To Get FATF Bill Passed From NA: Murad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Govt has sufficient number to get FATF bill passed from NA: Murad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Postal Services and Communication Murad Saeed on Thursday said the opposition, particularly the PPP and the PML-N, were reluctant to support the legislation related to the FATF, but the government had sufficient number to get it passed from the National Assembly.

The previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were responsible for putting the country's name in the grey list of Finanicial Action Task Force (FATF) due to their weak policies, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Some elements, he said, were now trying to get the country's name included in the black list. The incumbent government, however, was making all-out efforts to remove Pakistan's name from the grey list, which would result in investment, besides boosting business activities and creating job opportunities for the people.

He alleged that the leaders of both PPP and PML-N had been looting the national money with both hands. Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and other leaders had accumulated the illegal money from different projects. They were doing negative politics as they were facing the cases of money laundering and corruption, he added.

Such political leaders could never be helpful for the poor masses, Murad said.

The minister said the opposition leaders were concerned over strict laws being made for the National Accountability Bureau and FATF and they were resisting the same. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership and the government would not compromise with such elements and continue working for the national interest, he added. \932

