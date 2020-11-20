Govt has taken effective steps to deal with second wave of Covid-19: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Friday said that government has taken timely and proportionate steps to deal with the Second wave of coronavirus pandemic to protect people's health, as well as implemented measures to mitigate the negative economic impacts of the pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he warned that the country could be at risk of a second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak if residents do not adhere to the strict precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

He explained the further steps to control the disease that the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) has proposed restrictions on large-scale public gatherings and issued fresh guidelines for marriage halls after the country saw a rise in Covid-19 infections in recent weeks.

He said public gatherings and marriage halls, which were reopened on Sept 15, are hotspots for the spread of coronavirus, adding, these gatherings should ideally not take place at all, but if unavoidable, must be organized with strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Faisal Sultan said public safety was of utmost top priority of government and the success of efforts made against Covid-19 would not be allowed to go to waste.

He added that the restrictions would be tightened in the cities where the positivity ratio of the virus was high.

"We cannot allow citizens to visit public places and offices without wearing masks and neglect other health guidelines," he mentioned.

The government has also set up a hotline so that the citizens could inform the authorities about the violation of coronavirus SOPs.

He said that lack of seriousness of the masses could further raised chances of dangerous wave of the infection as it has been witnessed that no standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been followed at business centers, shopping malls and other public places.

Replying a Query about school closure, he replied no final decision on holidays or school closures was made yet but a next final meeting will be held on Monday 23rd November, 2020 for further review of the COVID 19 situation. All options are being discussed. No immediate decision for now.