Govt Has Taken Unprecedented Steps For Environment Protection In 2 Years: Zartaj

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:01 PM

Govt has taken unprecedented steps for environment protection in 2 years: Zartaj

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Thursday said the present government had taken unprecedented steps over the last two years for the protection of environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Thursday said the present government had taken unprecedented steps over the last two years for the protection of environment.

Addressing a joint press briefing over two year performance of the government, flanked byFederal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Syed Shibli Faraz along with, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Federal Minister Malik Amin Aslam, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi, Minister of State on Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, she said these measures were also being recognized worldwide.

She said 'Ten billion Tree Tsunami' project was actively being pursued and it would help provide a large number of job opportunities for the youth.

