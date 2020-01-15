(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Ministry of Power Division on Wednesday while clarifying the news item appeared in a section of press said it was not correct that the government has withdrawn concession to textile industry.

"The concession is still there and Government is charging 7.5 cents per unit to the industry under the announced scheme," the Spokesman said in a statement issued here.

He said the charges which were other than the 7.5 cents rate were chargeable, which was also held by the Supreme Court in its decision.