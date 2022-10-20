UrduPoint.com

Govt Heading In Right Direction To Address Woes Of Flood Affected People: Shazia Marri

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Marri on Thursday informed the National Assembly that the government was heading in the right direction to address the woes of flood affected people.

Speaking on the floor of the house, she said it was a national catastrophe and there should be no politics on matters of relief and rehabilitation of flood affected population.

She said that the Sindh government had given 50 percent agreed amount to the Federal government for the assistance of flood affected persons.

She said the prime minister had directed the Power Minister to visit the flood affected areas of Sindh to address the electricity supply problems.

She said that the prime minister had allocated Rs 70 billion for targeted cash relief for the flood affected people.

The minister said out of the total allocated amount about Rs 66.22 billion had been distributed among 2,648,824 families so far across the country through the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

Shazia said that the flood cash relief assistance had been disbursed among 2,648,824 families so far.

A total of Rs 66.22 billion had been distributed to the affected families across the country through BISP till date, she said.

In Balochistan province only, she said, about 241,163 flood affected people had been provided financial assistance through the BISP.

She said that transparency was being ensured in the disbursement of funds under the BISP.

