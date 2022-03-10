Govt heading in right direction while opposition confused: Murad Saeed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday said that the government is heading in right direction while the opposition is confused on every issue.

In a media talk while reacting on Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman's press conference, he said that government would not spare the corrupt politicians who had plundered the national wealth.

Murad Saeed said that government will not let them avail any safe route after assuming confidence of the House.

He said that Prime Minister has clearly stated his first 'target' would be the PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari for his involvement in corruption and money laundering.

He said that PM Imran Khan come into power after 22 years long political struggle. He said that Supreme Court had declared Prime Minister Imran Khan as honest and truthful (Sadiq and Amin).

Murad Saeed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan fought the case of the country at every international forum. He said that no drone attack was carried during PTI government while he pointed out that former President Asif Ali Zardari and former PM Nawaz Sharif during the 10 years of their governments did not speak against over 400 drone strikes on the country, adding that Asif Zardari during his visit to USA had agreed to continue drone attacks on innocent people.

The minister also criticized JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, saying that he had requested US ambassador for help to become PM.

The minister said that no-confidence motion of the opposition will meet failure as government enjoys all-out support of its allies.