UrduPoint.com

Govt Heading Towards Development Through Multiple Projects: Sania

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 12:27 AM

Govt heading towards development through multiple projects: Sania

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Elevation Dr. Sania Nishtar Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was heading towards development in every sector in just short period of time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Elevation Dr. Sania Nishtar Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was heading towards development in every sector in just short period of time.

Talking to ptv news she said, on direction Prime Minister Imran Khan every ministry achieved its set targets and presented performance before public by making it practical.

She said every member of PTI played its due role towards concrete steps of developments and proved healthy competition among all ministries.

She hoped to achieve all targets in next year and the government will enhance its all projects initiated for poor segment of the society through 'Ehsaas Progamme' which was helped poor at mass level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor All Government PTV

Recent Stories

Review Committee checking performance of ministrie ..

Review Committee checking performance of ministries: Arbab

4 minutes ago
 UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Ag ..

UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia

4 minutes ago
 Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on ..

Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on Supreme Court Has Civil Right ..

4 minutes ago
 Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March ..

Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March 8

4 minutes ago
 Shafqat Mahmood lauds performance of education min ..

Shafqat Mahmood lauds performance of education ministry

26 minutes ago
 Clash claims life, one injured in Quetta

Clash claims life, one injured in Quetta

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>