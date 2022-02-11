Govt heading towards development through multiple projects: Sania

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Elevation Dr. Sania Nishtar Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was heading towards development in every sector in just short period of time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Elevation Dr. Sania Nishtar Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was heading towards development in every sector in just short period of time.

Talking to ptv news she said, on direction Prime Minister Imran Khan every ministry achieved its set targets and presented performance before public by making it practical.

She said every member of PTI played its due role towards concrete steps of developments and proved healthy competition among all ministries.

She hoped to achieve all targets in next year and the government will enhance its all projects initiated for poor segment of the society through 'Ehsaas Progamme' which was helped poor at mass level.