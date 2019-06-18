UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Heading Towards Right Direction In Order To Stimulate Business Activities: Economists

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Analysts Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was heading to right direction as per its manifesto and in order to stimulate business activities in the country.

Talking to Radio Programme, they said PTI government is striving hard to put the economy on right track and more efforts were being made for further improvement.

Senior Economist Mirza Ikhtyar Baig says, despite all the hardships the incumbent government looks determined to improve the economy by taking some bold decisions, adding, opposition should record its reservation in the parliament keeping in view the interest of the country.

Economist Dr. Noor Fatima , adds, the incumbent government is committed to encourage the tourists to explore country's business and tourism potential.

It is imperative to address the major concerns of international investors including ease of doing business, economic and political stability, business friendly, secure and conducive environment for magnetizing the investors for new business ventures, she said.

Dr Noor said, I am very optimistic that the incumbent government is heading towards the right direction in order to stimulate business activities and stabilize the economy.

The vision of the government is very clear and constructive, adding, gradually the economy will blossom and Pakistan will emerge as an economic power on international front.

She suggested, opposition must contribute positively instead of creating hurdles in executing the budget.

Economist Hamayun Iqbal Shami said, government is taking concrete steps to increase exports, tourism and portray a positive image of the country.

Executing the budget is responsibility of the parliamentarians including opposition, adding, approval of budget is a constitutional process and any hurdle will cause delay in developmental projects.

Economist Dr. Alia H. Khan said, opposition's immature behavior is quite disappointing and it would be a supreme logical fallacy to say that Budget as a whole is reject able.

Rejecting the budget as a whole is only a political move and does not reflect their commitment to help government in stabilizing the economy, Dr Aliya said.

Opposition is coming out with a strategy of agitation and jeopardizing the political system, adding, opposition is not doing any good for the welfare of common people.

It is better to address all reservations on the floor of parliament and any delay in the approval of the budget will negatively affect the economy. The tough budget is imperative for economic stability and growth in the long term, economist said.

