Govt Heads Toward Making Its Institutions Self Sufficient: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed Wednesday said the institutions working under his ministry were heading toward self-sufficiency through following merit and transparency in every aspect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed Wednesday said the institutions working under his ministry were heading toward self-sufficiency through following merit and transparency in every aspect.

He was speaking at a seminar titled "Challenges to Enforcement on National Highways and Motorways" arranged by National Highways and Motorway Police here.

The federal minister said National Highways Authority (NHA) had increased its revenue by 52% in the first fiscal year proceeding toward self sufficiency and it would achieve the target of increasing revenue up to Rs 100 billion soon which would be spent on the welfare of common people.

During the first financial year, his ministry did not get any grant from the government and continued its projects in limited resources.

After five years, the NHA will soon be able to build roads and motorways with its own money.

With expansion of motorways, the process of new inductions had also been started, he added.

He said more motorways would be constructed in the coming days and 1275 km of new roads would be built.

He assured to follow merit and transparency in his ministry and said " we came into politics for a cause which was to make Pakistan a welfare state and its institutions self sufficient." Speaking on the occasion, Murad Saeed said majority of the institutions of the country were in a deficit when the government came into power.

The present government had chosen a difficult task of making the country economically stable first which required hard work, selflessness and dedication.

Speaking about the recent government initiatives, he said Kamyab Jawan programme would serve as catalyst for providing job opportunities to the youth.

The Insaaf Sehat Card is providing free medical treatment to the poor segments worth up to Rs 720,000 annually.

He said the government had earmarked Rs 192 billion for the Ehsas program which reflected its seriousness toward welfare of common people.

Speaking about Fazlur Rehman protest call, Murad Saeed said when we talked about giving opportunities to 2.

5 million seminary children, Fazlur Rehman stood up.

He said "Fazlur Rahman does not know why he is coming to Islamabad. He is coming for Islamabad, not for islam".

Fazlur Rehman as the chairman of the Kashmir Committee never spoke about Kashmir.

Murad Saeed said he was working hard to save every single penny of his ministry and recovered Rs 10 billion within the National Highway Authority (NHA).

He said the previous rulers built the road leading to their house on the government expenditure.

"Those who are criticizing Ehsaas Langar initiative cannot realize the helplessness of the poor segments of society" .

"The nation should feel proud of having a leader who says no one will sleep hungry," he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts on diplomatic front had improved the image of Pakistan and today, the United States seeks help of Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan instead of asking to 'Do More'.

He said the country's exports had registered a significant increase while trade deficit had reduced which were all good signs for economy.

The officers raised the glittering image of the department.

The minister assured to extend maximum cooperation to National Highways and Motorway Police to overcome challenges and ensure maximum operational capacity.

While addressing the seminar, IG National Highways and Motorway Police AD Khowaja said that the exceptional performance of the National Highways and Motorway Police was a result of officers integrity, courtesy and enthusiastic help to distressed commuters.

He added that the international organizations had declared NHMP as corruption free department.

The IG expressed that the good image of motorway police was our valuable asset and it should be protected at all costs.

He said that jurisdiction of the department had been increased without any increase in strength.

Guest Speaker Kamran Kayani lauded the performance of NHMP in implementing law equitably.

