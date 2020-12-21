Govt. help increases yield, income of Balochistan farmers: FAO

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The concluding ceremony of Australia Balochistan Agribusiness (AusABBA) programme held here on Monday aimed to increase gross yield of farmers of six districts of Balochistan in collaboration with government of Balochistan and other stake holders.

The project was initiated by Food and Agriculture organization of the United Nations, in collaboration with the government of Balochistan, and financial support from the Australian Government.

The programme was implemented with the objective to improve resilience and living conditions of male and female small holder farmers in the province.

Minister for Livestock, Balochistan, Mitha Khan Kakar was chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, country representative Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Rebekah Bell said the programme supported male and female farmers in developing their farming businesses and improving their production yields.

Simultaneously, he said, it help working of farmers with the agriculture supply and market businesses to increase their access to the farmer producers.

Additionally, AusABBA provided technical advisory support to the Government of Balochistan for policy reforms in livestock and agriculture sectors, she said.

She said FAO under the AusABBA programme has responded to the increased levels of food insecurity in Balochistan due to COVID-19 by initiating a household food production and experiential nutrition education intervention through which families that have pregnant and/or lactating women are trained under Integrated Household Food Systems (IHFS).

The First Secretary Development at Australian High Commission Nazia Nur, addressing the audience virtually, said Austalia has been a long standing supporter of Balochistan in livestock and agriculture sector.

Australia has a long term commitment to the rural sector through our Centre for Agriculture Research that has been working in Balochistan for several years on water management, efficient irrigation system and diary in Balochistan, she said.

She added that there was a great potential in agriculture and livestock sectors in Balochistan and it would not possible without empowering farmers and women who were important for agriculture and livestock growth.

She informed that the programme has assisted agriculture-based households to adopt sustainable, profitable and diversified agriculture livelihoods that have increased their household income and food and nutrition security.

Participants were informed that the programme has achieved at least a 25 percent increase in crop yield, adding, it has also enhanced the capacities of farming communities to utilize innovative agriculture practices, market their goods, develop and sustain businesses, strengthened supply chains and has connected farmers to markets across the country.

The programme worked in specific commodities such as onions, fruit trees, livestock, wool shearing, certified seed production, poultry, dates and household food production.

The ceremony was virtually attended by the Australian High Commission officials and programme farmers, as well as by officials from FAO and the Government of Balochistan.