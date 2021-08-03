UrduPoint.com

Govt Help Private Sector's Welfare Organizations To Expand Their Services: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan, eulogizing the role of welfare organizations, has said the government would help them to further expand their services for mitigating sufferings of poor and deserving segments of the society.

Addressing a quarterly meeting of Sheikh Foundation (SF) as a chief guest, he said the SF was playing a key role in the welfare sector.

He expressed satisfaction over the well organized and innovative modules of SF to drag out its members from the abysmal poverty and make them earn their own respectable livelihood. He termed SF as a role model for other similar organizations and said that it had yielded positive results by focusing on free education, provision of health facilities in addition to extending necessary financial and legal assistance to needy persons. "Small interest free loans are also being extended so that its recipients can become self-reliant", he added.

The Commissioner also appreciated the organization of free medical camps with regular periodicity in addition to arranging marriage ceremonies of girls belonging to poor families.

Earlier, SF President Mian Muhammad Adrees explained in detail the overall performance of the Foundation and said, "We are contemplating to introduce new welfare projects with a focus on construction and maintenance of graveyards around the urban areas of Faisalabad".

He requested the Commissioner to allocate suitable pieces of state land for this purpose in the larger interest of the community. Underlining the issue of unemployment, he said the SF would introduce a job portal for its members and their children. He hoped that it would provide an opportunity to its members to get hassle free jobs.

He said that standing committees of the Foundation were regularly giving their positive and productive input to further improve its overall performance.

The meeting also approved a proposal to set up a dispensary in Dhuddiwala under the banner of SF.

They also discussed various matters to jointly manage the schools and dispensaries established across the city by the SF.

The meeting was attended by Vice President Engineer Rizwan Ashraf, Mian Javed Iqbal, Mr. Abdul Qayyum Sheikh, S.M. Iqbal, Mian Shafi Rafi, Shahid Razzaq Sikka, Atif Munir, Farooq Yousuf, Haji Idrees SadheSheikh, Dr. Ejaz Nisar, Ahmad Suleman, Khalil Qaiser Gachha, Bilal Waheed, Yousuf Moti and Secretary Foundation Sheikh Saqib Naseem.

