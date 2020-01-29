UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Helps Release Over 8,600 Pakistani Prisoners Languishing In Foreign Jails

Sumaira FH 55 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:25 PM

Govt helps release over 8,600 Pakistani prisoners languishing in foreign jails

Over 8,600 Pakistani prisoners, who were languishing in jails of different countries, have been released and rejoined their families during the last one and half years due to persistent efforts of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):Over 8,600 Pakistani prisoners, who were languishing in jails of different countries, have been released and rejoined their families during the last one and half years due to persistent efforts of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

According to the details shared by Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on its social media pages, the United Arab Emirates released some 3,023 Pakistanis and topped among the countries that freed Pakistani prisoners during the PTI government's tenure.

Followed by the UAE, Saudi Arabia released some 2,020 Pakistani prisoners while 1,500 freed from Malaysia, 668 from Iraq, 106 from Qatar and multitude of prisoners from other countries.

The government had also arranged two special chartered flights for repatriating a large number of Pakistanis who availed an amnesty scheme in Malaysia against expiry of their travel documents.

An official source in the Overseas Ministry told APP that it was the first government in the history of the country that had made concentrated efforts for the release of overseas Pakistanis from foreign jails.

Sharing another news, he said some 8,284 illegally migrated Pakistanis had returned home from Malaysia under a four-month 'Back4good' amnesty scheme launched in August last year.

He said the credit for release of such a large number of Pakistanis from foreign jails went to Prime Minister Imran Khan as a number of countries freed many of Pakistani prisoners due to the PM's goodwill.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Social Media Iraq UAE Qatar Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Malaysia August From Government

Recent Stories

India stokes flames of war in the region, AJK Pres ..

36 seconds ago

Attack kills 15 in eastern DR Congo

3 minutes ago

No Corona virus case reported,surveillance underwa ..

3 minutes ago

University of Sindh formally welcomes new students ..

3 minutes ago

Fourteen Militants Killed in Airstrike in Southern ..

4 minutes ago

Houthis Say Targeted Saudi Aramco Facilities With ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.