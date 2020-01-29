Govt helps release over 8,600 Pakistani prisoners languishing in foreign jails

Over 8,600 Pakistani prisoners, who were languishing in jails of different countries, have been released and rejoined their families during the last one and half years due to persistent efforts of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):Over 8,600 Pakistani prisoners, who were languishing in jails of different countries, have been released and rejoined their families during the last one and half years due to persistent efforts of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

According to the details shared by Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on its social media pages, the United Arab Emirates released some 3,023 Pakistanis and topped among the countries that freed Pakistani prisoners during the PTI government's tenure.

Followed by the UAE, Saudi Arabia released some 2,020 Pakistani prisoners while 1,500 freed from Malaysia, 668 from Iraq, 106 from Qatar and multitude of prisoners from other countries.

The government had also arranged two special chartered flights for repatriating a large number of Pakistanis who availed an amnesty scheme in Malaysia against expiry of their travel documents.

An official source in the Overseas Ministry told APP that it was the first government in the history of the country that had made concentrated efforts for the release of overseas Pakistanis from foreign jails.

Sharing another news, he said some 8,284 illegally migrated Pakistanis had returned home from Malaysia under a four-month 'Back4good' amnesty scheme launched in August last year.

He said the credit for release of such a large number of Pakistanis from foreign jails went to Prime Minister Imran Khan as a number of countries freed many of Pakistani prisoners due to the PM's goodwill.