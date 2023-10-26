Govt High School No1 gets drinking water plant for students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Government Boys High School No1 on Thursday has received a water filtration plant from Kulsoom Welfare Foundation, and hailed the efforts of Chaudhry Khalid Sardar in this regard

Pirmahal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Government Boys High School No1 on Thursday has received a water filtration plant from Kulsoom Welfare Foundation, and hailed the efforts of Chaudhry Khalid Sardar in this regard.

The Assistant Commissioner, Nadeem Baloch, inaugurated the plant today and planted a sapling in the school compound.

The plant has a capacity of producing 3,000 liters of clean drinking water per day, which will ensure that all students have access to safe and hygienic water. This is a significant development for the school, as it has been struggling with water quality issues in the past.

The Chief Guest, Mr. Baloch, appreciated the efforts of Kulsoom Welfare Foundation and Chaudhry Khalid Sardar in providing the school with this much-needed facility. He also urged the students to use the water judiciously and to maintain the plant properly.

APP/NCY/378