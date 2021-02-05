Govt highlighted Kashmir issue at every forum: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan said on Friday that government had very effectively highlighted Kashmir issue at every world forum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan said on Friday that government had very effectively highlighted Kashmir issue at every world forum.

Talking to media persons here regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said, "5th February remind us to continue diplomatic, moral and political support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at every level." Pakistanis stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren and incumbent government had raised the issue of IIOJK at every forum of the world.

EPD Minister said that routine life in IIOJK had been paralyzed due to restrictions and gag on internet and most of cellular services.

Muhammad Rizwan said that Indian government also increased deployment of troops in the region and western media today was also exposing the real face of India. He added that UN Human Rights Council at its meeting in Geneva also rejected the stance of India on the situation in IIOJK.

The minister appealed to nation for special prayers for independence of people of the IIOJK.