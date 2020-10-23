Govt highlights Kashmir issue at international forum:Ghazal Saifi

Member National Assembly Ghazala Saifi here on Friday said that incumbent government was highlighting the longstanding issue of Kashmir at every international forum

October 27 a day past 72 year's when India was succeeded in its ugly aims in occupying Kashmir during 1947.

Talking to APP, she said cruel India and its coward leadership had committed sever human rights violation and brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

She said India had confiscated the right of self determination of the innocent Kashmiri people forcefully.

She said whatever India wanted to do, Pakistani people and its government would never loose their determination bringing them independent.

