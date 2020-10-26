UrduPoint.com
Govt Highlights Kashmir Issue At International Forum: MNA Munaza Hasan

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:17 PM

Govt highlights Kashmir issue at international forum: MNA Munaza Hasan

Member National Assembly and Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hasan here on Monday said that incumbent government was highlighting the longstanding issue of Kashmir at every international forum

October 27 a day past 72 years when India was succeeded in its ugly aims in occupying Kashmir during 1947.

Talking to APP, she said cruel India and its coward leadership had committed sever human rights violations and brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

She said India had confiscated the right of self determination of the innocent Kashmiri people forcefully.

She said whatever India wanted to do, Pakistani people and its government would never loose their determination bringing them independent.

