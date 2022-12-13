UrduPoint.com

Govt Highlights Pakistan’s Case Regarding Climate Change Impacts At Int’l Level, NA Told

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 13, 2022 | 02:31 PM

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climate change impacts at Int’l level, NA told

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi while responding to a calling attention notice says the NDMA assisted the provincial disaster management authorities in this process.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13rd, 2022) The National Assembly was informed on Tuesday that damage assessment survey has been carried out in the flood-affected areas in an impartial manner with the involvement of all stakeholders.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi while responding to a calling attention notice said the NDMA assisted the provincial disaster management authorities in this process. He said the government has effectively highlighted Pakistan’s case regarding climate change impacts at the international level.

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that international partners including the World Bank were also involved in the survey of flood-affected areas.

The Minister for Economic Affairs rejected the impression that the Federal government is responsible for the lapse of Asian Development Bank’s loan of two hundred million Dollars for Greater Thal Canal project.

He said this soft loan can still be secured if Punjab and Sindh develop consensus on this important project. He said we are ready to facilitate this process.

Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum Hamid Hameed has said efforts are afoot to check gas load-shedding in the country.

Responding to a calling attention notice in the National Assembly on Tuesday, he said a gas load management plan is being implemented at present to ensure that the gas is available to the domestic consumers during cooking times. Alluding to the depletion of gas reserves, he said work is continuing to explore new oil and gas reserves.

The National Assembly today passed a resolution extending the Tax Laws Second Amendment Ordinance 2022 for a further period of one hundred and twenty days.

At the outset, the house offered fateha for the departed soul of former MNA Saeed Iqbal.

The house has now been prorogued.

Related Topics

Sindh Loan Resolution National Assembly World Bank Punjab Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Oil Gas All Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

1 hour ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

2 hours ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

2 hours ago
 Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing ..

Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing Agreement

2 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb ..

Vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb Camera System and a Trendy St ..

2 hours ago
 Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most aff ..

Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most affected Sindh Districts

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.