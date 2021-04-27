Govt holding talks with Facebook over monetization

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Focal Person to Prime Minister on Digital Media , Dr. Arsalan Khalid has said that Federal government has been holding talks with Facebook to start monetization in Pakistan.

In response to a resolution adopted by the Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly over Facebook monetization, he said that ," government has been in constant conversation with Facebook over monetization in Pakistan".

He said that there is no hindrance from the federal government in this regard and Facebook is all willing too.

"There were some concerns around online rules which are being addressed by a committee these days", he said.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution aimed at allowing Facebook's monetisation in Pakistan.

Moved by MPA Ziaullah Bangash of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, the resolution recommended to the provincial government to ask the federal government to take steps to "turn on" Facebook's monetisation so that its users, especially the youth, could benefit from the positive use of the media platform and earn money.

The resolution pointed out that speaker of the National Assembly had already held a meeting with Facebook officials in which it was decided that steps would be taken to "turn on" monetisation of the platform in the country.

It added that 50 million Facebook users in the country, especially the youth, could benefit from the move.