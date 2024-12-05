Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body

Minister for State for Information Technology and Telecommunications Shiza Fatima informed the committee on Wednesday that the government will hold the long-awaited auction for the 5G spectrum in April 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Minister for State for Information Technology and Telecommunications Shiza Fatima informed the committee on Wednesday that the government will hold the long-awaited auction for the 5G spectrum in April 2025.

The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was held under the Chairpersonship of Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan.

Shiza Fatima, while briefing the Committee, reassured members that the government was actively addressing IT infrastructure issues.

She confirmed that amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PICA) were under review to address concerns related to fake news and online misinformation, but clarified that these measures were not intended to restrict the internet itself.

In response to concerns about internet shutdowns, she said that the government does not intend to take such extreme measures. "The internet in Pakistan is functioning normally, and there are no plans to disrupt it unless necessary for national security," she said.

Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan expressed deep concern over the persistent disruptions of the internet.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Hafeez-ur-Rehman has asserted that there is no government policy to intentionally slow down internet services in the country.

His remarks come amidst rising concerns from various sectors, particularly the IT industry, regarding perceived disruptions and the potential impact of a new licensing system.

PTA Chairman said that PTA plans to introduce the licensing process for VPN services starting January 1, 2025.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders from the IT and telecom sectors, including the Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA) Sajjad Syed.

Sajjad Syed expressed concerns over the growing impact of internet slowdowns on the country’s IT industry, which relies heavily on a stable and fast internet connection. “The internet is the lifeblood of the IT sector in Pakistan, and any disruption is a serious matter,” he said.

He also highlighted the need for tighter regulations on VPN services to ensure data security and protect local businesses from reliance on unregulated foreign VPN providers.

The PTA Chairman, along with industry leaders, affirmed that they are committed to ensuring the continuity and growth of Pakistan’s digital economy. Efforts will be made to balance national security concerns with the need for a robust, secure, and fast Internet environment for businesses and consumers alike.

As the government moves forward with its telecom reforms, including the PN licensing process and 5G spectrum auction, all stakeholders will continue to collaborate to safeguard the future of Pakistan’s digital infrastructure.