Govt. holds awareness workshops at 'Panahgahs' to reinforce COVID SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Rising to the challenge of second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the management of shelter homes is conducting a series of workshops to reinforce the COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs) at its facilities in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad through massive sensitization of the service providers and dwellers.

Prime Minister's Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman informed journalists on Sunday that third workshop scheduled to be held on Monday at Tarlai Panahgah, located in Islamabad's outskirts.

"So far, we have arranged workshops at two of the biggest shelter homes set up near Peshawar Mor and Sabzi Mandi to educate its service providers and residents about the health guidelines," Naseem noted.

He said protection of daily wage earners, who belonged to the poorest segments of society, from the coronavirus was the government's foremost priority, adding all-out efforts were being made to ensure safety of everybody, visiting or staying at all the establishments.

The focal person said apart from imparting health messages to the service providers, strict enforcement of precautionary measures would be ensured within the premises of all the shelter homes to transform them into safe and secure places in the wake of second wave of pandemic.

He said congregated places like 'Panahgah' were more vulnerable for the virus outbreak that was why the management after taking cognizance of the looming threat took lead in the reinforcement of the SOPs.

"A zero tolerance policy will be adopted to ensure strict implementation of key practices as mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitizing at the twin cities' shelter homes for its residents and frontline workers safety from the coronavirus," he remarked.

He said hundreds of people visit Panahgahs daily and stay there as state guest where food, shelter and health facilities were being provided to them in a dignified manner.

"Following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been strong proponent to uplift the poorest segment of the society, we are determined to give the daily wage labourers a fresh meal, neat and clean bedding, clean drinking water, sanitation and hygienic environment with a sense of respect and care."He said soap kits would also be distributed among the shelter homes dwellers to ensure their mouth and hand hygiene.