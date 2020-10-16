UrduPoint.com
Govt Holds Meeting For Provision Of Houses To Low Income Group: Faraz

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:30 AM

Govt holds meeting for provision of houses to low income group: Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that government was well aware of the problem of the masses and for this, discussions were being made to control inflation and provision of houses to low income group.

The issues of lady health workers launching protest demonstration for fulfilling their demands, he said the matter would be presented to Prime Minister for resolution of their issues.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said the people were suffering high inflation due to massive corruption and money laundering made by the leaders of Opposition parties.

Voicing serious concerns over the public meetings being called by Opposition, he said on what grounds, the leaders of PPP and PML-N, were taking out processions.

He said the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movements (PDM), were trying to pressurize the incumbent government for national reconciliation ordinance.

The minister said the opposition parties were holding public meetings to protect the looted money from national projects.

To a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said the EX Prime Minister should return to Pakistan for facing corruption cases and nation.

