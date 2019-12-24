UrduPoint.com
Govt Holds Sacrosanct Equality, Freedom Of All Citizens Irrespective Of Belief, Creed, Religion: President Dr Arif Alvi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:38 PM

Extending his heartiest greetings to Christian brethren on Christmas, President Dr Arif Alvi has stated that the Government of Pakistan held sacrosanct the equality and freedom of conscience of all citizens irrespective of belief, creed or religion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Extending his heartiest greetings to Christian brethren on Christmas, President Dr Arif Alvi has stated that the Government of Pakistan held sacrosanct the equality and freedom of conscience of all citizens irrespective of belief, creed or religion.

"Our commitment to this fundamental principle is firmly grounded in the teachings of islam, the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the inviolable guarantees of our Constitution," the president said in a message on the occasion of Christmas being celebrated on December 25 (Wednesday).

He said that much more than festivity and celebration, the spirit of Christmas was to share, to reach out and to love all humanity.

"Jesus Christ brought and preached the message of peace, brotherhood and love for the whole humanity.

He guided people towards virtuous living and urged them to seek divine mercy. As a Divine Messenger, Jesus Christ is venerable to adherents of all religions," he remarked.

The president commended the efforts of Pakistani Christian Community for the socioeconomic development of the motherland.

He paid highest tribute to the sacrifices made by Christian brethren in Pakistan's fight against terrorism.

"We are committed to building a society that respects difference and finds strength in diversity; a nation that is tolerant and cohesive; and a state that provides equal rights and opportunities to all citizens," he added.

"We are proud of our Christian brethren; and together we are building a strong and prosperous Pakistan for our children," the President maintained.

***(Embargoed till morning of Dec 25)***

