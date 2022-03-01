Govt honors promises with the people: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Tuesday said, the government is honoring its promises, made with the people in the last general election

Talking to a private news channel, she said with the announcement of unprecedented relief package, Prime Minister Imran Khan has won hearts of the people.

She said the government has announced reduction in petrol and electricity prices which is a big relief in this crucial time when the petroleum prices are increasing globally, adding the whole world is facing inflation due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said that the ten billion tree tsunami and ehsas programme were really appreciable but the opposition was not ready to acknowledge the good work of the government.

She said that the government is not afraid from opposition's long march, adding opposition parties were busy in propagating against the government but the people are not ready to accept their dramas.

She said the opposition is a group of rejected people and they are trying to create unrest in the country by staging different dramas on the roads.