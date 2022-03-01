UrduPoint.com

Govt Honors Promises With The People: Zartaj Gul

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Govt honors promises with the people: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Tuesday said, the government is honoring its promises, made with the people in the last general election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Tuesday said, the government is honoring its promises, made with the people in the last general election.

Talking to a private news channel, she said with the announcement of unprecedented relief package, Prime Minister Imran Khan has won hearts of the people.

She said the government has announced reduction in petrol and electricity prices which is a big relief in this crucial time when the petroleum prices are increasing globally, adding the whole world is facing inflation due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said that the ten billion tree tsunami and ehsas programme were really appreciable but the opposition was not ready to acknowledge the good work of the government.

She said that the government is not afraid from opposition's long march, adding opposition parties were busy in propagating against the government but the people are not ready to accept their dramas.

She said the opposition is a group of rejected people and they are trying to create unrest in the country by staging different dramas on the roads.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Tsunami Petrol Prime Minister World Electricity Long March From Government Billion Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Balochistan youth very talented, must capitalize o ..

Balochistan youth very talented, must capitalize on opportunities for education, ..

47 seconds ago
 WTI oil price soars more than 10% on Ukraine fallo ..

WTI oil price soars more than 10% on Ukraine fallout

51 seconds ago
 Libya parliament approves rival cabinet to unity g ..

Libya parliament approves rival cabinet to unity govt

52 seconds ago
 IEA says members to release 60 mn barrels from eme ..

IEA says members to release 60 mn barrels from emergency oil reserves

54 seconds ago
 European stocks close 3.9 percent down in Paris an ..

European stocks close 3.9 percent down in Paris and Frankfurt

17 minutes ago
 Egypt's Suez Canal announces hike in passage tolls ..

Egypt's Suez Canal announces hike in passage tolls

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>