Govt honoured most of the demands of HDT: Home Minister Baluchistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo said that Balochistan govt had accepted most of the demands of Haq Do Tehreek and there is no more justification for politics of agitation.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Home Minister said HDT had besieged the port city of Gwadar and the government has no option but to disperse the protestors.

Inspector General of Police Balochistan, Abdul Khaliq Shaikh accompanied the Home Minister during the press conference.

He noted that the Balochistan government made frequent and non stop attempts to clear roads and disperse the protesters peacefully.

"HDT leadership had 42 demands, he said adding that the provincial government has accepted almost all the demands of the HDT.

"Yesterday, the protestors of the Haq Do Movement tried to damage government property, he deplored.

"When someone will challenge the writ of the government, the law will also come into action," The Minister stressed that the future of Balochistan and our next generation is linked to the ongoing CPEC and other development projects in the city.

To a question, minister said during the ongoing protest in Gwadar, the government has been showing patience for the last four days, as miscreants armed with heavy weapons were spoiling the peaceful environment.

the women of Gwadar are conscious and they are aware of the seriousness of the situation.

"Statements about torture, and arrests of women in Gwadar are based on lies," provincial Home minister Balochistan said.

In order to win political gains and fame, the anti peace elements are blaming the government for attacking women protestors.

Minister appealed to the women and people of Gwadar not to be betrayed by miscreants. "Balochistan is a tribal province where women are treated with respect," I convey to the mothers and sisters of Gwadar that, the state and the government stand with you.