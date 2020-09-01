Senator, Faisal Javed Khan on Tuesday said government was optimistic that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) bill would be pass by Senate

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Senator, Faisal Javed Khan on Tuesday said government was optimistic that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) bill would be pass by Senate.

Talking to a private news channel he said if FATF bill would not pass, the country would face serious financial problems.

He said the government would take opposition into confidence to pass the bill and hoped that opposition would cooperate for national interest.

The Senator further said opposition should not mislead people of Pakistan as it was blackmailing the government on the FATF bill for its own benefits.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that no National Reconciliation Ordinance would be given as it was not in national interest, he added.

Opposition wanted 34-points to be changed in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law, based on money laundering, but the government's stance was that when the whole country was against money laundering, why not the opposition, the Senator said.