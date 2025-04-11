Govt Hospital Doctors Warned Of Making Patients Buy Medicines
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman said on Friday that patients should be provided medicines from the hospital’s pharmacy and doctors, who would make them buy medicines from outside, would face action.
During her visit to Olympian Arshad Nadeem THQ hospital Mian Channu, the DC checked cleanliness situation, treatment facilities during visit to wards and different sections and specifically monitored the medicines delivery process at the hospital pharmacy.
Patients should be provided medicines from the hospital pharmacy, she ordered and added that those found involved in making patients buy medicines from medical store outside of the hospital would face strict action.
She took serious notice of overcharging at the motorcycle stand of the hospital and directed staff to review the contract of the stand.
Later, the DC also visited waste management company’s waste dumping site. She ordered company officials to clear waste from the veterinary hospital’s land within two days. She also ordered earliest possible construction of temporary waste collection centers.
Assistant commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal and other officials were present.
APP/qbs
