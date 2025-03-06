Govt Hospitals Being Revamped On Emergency Basis: Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 08:22 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Thursday that the revamping project in government hospitals was being completed on an emergency basis as per the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Thursday that the revamping project in government hospitals was being completed on an emergency basis as per the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Chairing a meeting at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education on Thursday, the minister reviewed the progress of the revamping project at Jinnah Hospital Lahore. During the session, concerned authorities provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing work.
Khawaja Salman Rafique directed that the revamping of Jinnah Hospital should be completed on a priority basis, ensuring enhanced medical facilities for patients.
He reiterated that no negligence would be tolerated in the execution of this project, as the government is making every possible effort to improve healthcare services in public hospitals.
Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood, along with Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, and other officials, participated in the meeting. The session was also attended by Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Syed Asghar Naqi, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr. Kashif Jahangir, Chief Engineer, XEN, and officers from the C&W department.
Recent Stories
RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment System
Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaration of officials on IMF’s dema ..
Sugar prices not increased due to exports: PSMA
CM approves major health initiatives to enhance community outreach, Healthcare S ..
Dera Police conduct search and strike operation in Paharpur Circle
LCCI, Mid City Hospital ink MoU
Defence Minister honored with ‘Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Award’
Govt hospitals being revamped on emergency basis: minister
IHC serves notices in plea seeking production orders for Senator Ijaz
SP Saddar Zone pays surprise visit to PS Sangjani
China confident in achieving its 2025 GDP growth target: NDRC
Sugar crisis worsens as retailers announce sales’ suspension
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaration of officials on IMF’s demand16 minutes ago
-
CM approves major health initiatives to enhance community outreach, Healthcare Services22 seconds ago
-
Dera Police conduct search and strike operation in Paharpur Circle23 seconds ago
-
Defence Minister honored with ‘Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Award’25 seconds ago
-
Govt hospitals being revamped on emergency basis: minister27 seconds ago
-
IHC serves notices in plea seeking production orders for Senator Ijaz9 minutes ago
-
SP Saddar Zone pays surprise visit to PS Sangjani9 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police significant success during encounter, most wanted by Police, two docoits killed9 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam removes Mayo Hospital MS over poor management37 minutes ago
-
SU, AMBILE to forge alliance to advance Sindhi language through AI28 minutes ago
-
DPS&C annual fee increased by 8pc8 minutes ago
-
Chairman hails WSSC for efficient three weeks cleanliness drive9 minutes ago