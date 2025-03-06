Open Menu

Govt Hospitals Being Revamped On Emergency Basis: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 08:22 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Thursday that the revamping project in government hospitals was being completed on an emergency basis as per the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Chairing a meeting at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education on Thursday, the minister reviewed the progress of the revamping project at Jinnah Hospital Lahore. During the session, concerned authorities provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing work.

Khawaja Salman Rafique directed that the revamping of Jinnah Hospital should be completed on a priority basis, ensuring enhanced medical facilities for patients.

He reiterated that no negligence would be tolerated in the execution of this project, as the government is making every possible effort to improve healthcare services in public hospitals.

Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood, along with Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, and other officials, participated in the meeting. The session was also attended by Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Syed Asghar Naqi, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr. Kashif Jahangir, Chief Engineer, XEN, and officers from the C&W department.

