Govt Hospitals, Health Centers To Be Converted Into "Natural Air Filter Spots"

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Under Prime Minister Imran Khan's Clean and Green Pakistan Movement, gardens and surrounding spaces of all government hospitals and health centers would be phase wise converted into "Natural Air Filter Spots".

Malik Abid Hussain, Vice Chairman of Parks & Horticulture Authority said this while inspecting the parks and open spaces inside the hospital in District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Raja Bazar.

Abid Hussain said that the role and importance of trees in protecting and developing human health needs not to be stated and spaces inside hospitals, parks and corridors would be decorated with flowers and plants as there is no substitute for this kind of nature's support for medical staff in the recovery of sick people.

"All government hospitals and health centers will be renovated in natural green style to transform their open gardens and surrounding spaces into "Natural Air Filter Spots" so that the environment of these hospitals can be made healing and refreshing as well as enhance and beauty of the city", he mentioned.

He said this noble deed was to be done with the help of philanthropists. He inspected the hospital park in detail and discussed with concerned staff in detail the plantation of flowers, saplings and grasses in it.

