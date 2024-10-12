Open Menu

Govt Identifies Five Carbon-generating Hotspots

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government has compiled a comprehensive plan for waste management across the province including Lahore.

LWMC sources told APP that five carbon generating hotspots have been selected in Lahore and they include Badami Bagh, Mehmood Booti, Lakho Dir, Darughawala and Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate

In this connection the government has allocated separate land and funds for the transfer of industries from these areas. Along with this, the Chief Minister paid special attention to solar energy in the energy sector, while 50,000 houses are being given solar panels under the Roshan Gharana programme, the sources said.

Meanwhile, 36 DHQ hospitals, tube wells, WASA and public service buildings are also going solar.

In addition, the Punjab Green School programme is being introduced in the education sector, and the programme includes awareness about clean environment and tree planting campaign. There will be a change in school timings during the days of smog, and health treatment of people affected by smog would be given priority and related issues of this sector has also been focused.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has said that the rate of smog in the city has reached a dangerous level and under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, all possible measures will be taken to save the city from smog.

