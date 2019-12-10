Govt ill conceived policies place NCHD on brink of disaster

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) Flawed policies pursued by the government has put National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) on the brink of disaster.According to Online sources the allocated budget is not being released to NCHD to run this department and only salary funds have been provided to pay salaries to employees.

Fund amounting to Rs 364 million has been provided to make payment of their salaries to the employees for three months.How ironical it is that not a single pie has been released for payment of utility bills, petrol and maintenance expenses of the vehicles, rent in respect of office buildings acquired in 140 districts on rent.Rs 3500 millions were to be released to NCHD to run this department but only Rs364 million have been given.

This fund is also meant for payment of salaries; The government has yet to pay over Rs 3 billion to NCHD.Government has employed the people only to pay them salaries.NCHD had filed PC-1 in education ministry for opening 20000 Primary schools, opening primary schools in madaris, setting up 37000 literacy centres all across the country and establishment of literacy centres in jails.

This PC is still in limbo as it has not been given a yes nod. All the projects of this department stand dumped for want of release of funds allocated in budget. How the department will operate if there is no budget.Sources said the fortification of the institutions is being shown by withholding their budgets which is tantamount to throw dust in the eyes of people.The government employees will go further slack in the wake of non provision of budget rendering the institutions hollow.Sources said human development is a big idea and this is point to comprehend only.NCHD has drawn up plan to set up primary school at every two kilometers.

As many as 25 million children are out of schools and bringing them to schools is obligation of government and institutions.It is stipulated in article 25 of the constitution that every child should be in school till secondary level.Government has failed to afford this opportunity to coming generation making the future of the country bleak.