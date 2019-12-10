UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Ill Conceived Policies Place NCHD On Brink Of Disaster

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 03:15 PM

Govt ill conceived policies place NCHD on brink of disaster

Flawed policies pursued by the government has put National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) on the brink of disaster

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) Flawed policies pursued by the government has put National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) on the brink of disaster.According to Online sources the allocated budget is not being released to NCHD to run this department and only salary funds have been provided to pay salaries to employees.

Fund amounting to Rs 364 million has been provided to make payment of their salaries to the employees for three months.How ironical it is that not a single pie has been released for payment of utility bills, petrol and maintenance expenses of the vehicles, rent in respect of office buildings acquired in 140 districts on rent.Rs 3500 millions were to be released to NCHD to run this department but only Rs364 million have been given.

This fund is also meant for payment of salaries; The government has yet to pay over Rs 3 billion to NCHD.Government has employed the people only to pay them salaries.NCHD had filed PC-1 in education ministry for opening 20000 Primary schools, opening primary schools in madaris, setting up 37000 literacy centres all across the country and establishment of literacy centres in jails.

This PC is still in limbo as it has not been given a yes nod. All the projects of this department stand dumped for want of release of funds allocated in budget. How the department will operate if there is no budget.Sources said the fortification of the institutions is being shown by withholding their budgets which is tantamount to throw dust in the eyes of people.The government employees will go further slack in the wake of non provision of budget rendering the institutions hollow.Sources said human development is a big idea and this is point to comprehend only.NCHD has drawn up plan to set up primary school at every two kilometers.

As many as 25 million children are out of schools and bringing them to schools is obligation of government and institutions.It is stipulated in article 25 of the constitution that every child should be in school till secondary level.Government has failed to afford this opportunity to coming generation making the future of the country bleak.

Related Topics

Petrol Education Budget Rent Vehicles All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk Praises ..

6 minutes ago

Thousands Died in UK Over Last 3 Years While Await ..

6 minutes ago

Israel rounds up 11 Palestinians in West Bank raid ..

7 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Near France's New Ca ..

3 minutes ago

Liverpool remain comfortable at top of table

3 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Sobyanin Confirms Death of Ex-Mayor L ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.