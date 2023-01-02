Govt imparts skilled training to empower women, provide overseas employment opportunities: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Manpower Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday said the government was empowering women through imparting skilled and vocational training to provide them better employment opportunities within the country and abroad.

He was addressing a tool kits and certificate awarding ceremony here among female participants of "Programme Migration for Development (PME)", a joint initiative of GIZ-Support for TVET Sector of Pakistan (STVSP) , KP-TEVTA GIZ- global and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development.

The Minister said that in order to enable unemployed people to get better and profitable employment opportunities, it was necessary to make them skilled as per the demand of the local and international markets.

He said that the ministry was introducing various programs to provide maximum opportunities to the people to become skilled, which have yielded encouraging results, adding that it was part of PPP manifesto and vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to empower women.

He said that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Bilawal Bhutto were also playing their imperative role in this regard, adding that practical steps are being taken to employ skilled Pakistanis abroad and for the purpose special attention was being paid to skill development of youth and women of tribal districts.

Turi said that tribal districts were far behind in the development process and tribal women have immense potential which needed to be tapped to provide them better employment opportunities to support their families.

Sajid Hussain Turi, thanked the German Government for the support provided and urged the pass-outs for the utmost utilization of the skills for income generating activities and socio-economic development of the region. He further stressed upon the similar demand-oriented skills building interventions for the deprived youth of the province with special focus on women participation.

He said the ministry was finalizing agreements with Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Japan and many other countries for supply of skilled manpower.

Later the minister awarded certificates to 55 females from district Kurram over completing training in dress making and cooking. The trainees were given vocational training with decent level of working capital, toolkits and entrepreneurial sessions were also organized to motivate them for self-employment.

Senator Rubina Khalid, Deputy Head of GIZ-STVSP Dr Mansoor Zaib Khan, Director KP-TEVTA Munir Gul and Principal Sifwat graced the occasion.