Govt implementing environment-friendly policies for coming generation : PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan is committed to provide save environment to next generation and keep focusing on environment-friendly policies in the country.

Talking to Radio Program, the leaders appreciated the mission and passion of Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the issue of climate change.

It is top most priority of the Imran Khan's government to address the issue of deforestation and making environmental friendly policies.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Nafeesa Khatak said Pakistan is heading towards the right direction as far as green and neat Pakistan is concerned.

The incumbent government has banned all the unapproved societies and the government is encouraging eco-friendly infrastructure. Environmental impact assessment is important before constructing buildings, she said.

She emphasized that the use of technology, creation of infrastructure and their proactive and sustainable management would ensure a clean environment in the future.

It is responsibility of the peer groups to sensitize the next generations and give awareness to our children about the importance of trees plantation, she said adding, keeping atmosphere clean is highly important for survival of mankind.

She regretted that with the rise in industrialization and forest degradation, they have lost our clean environment.

Pakistan had the best canal system which has been badly affected by polluted air and water. They have lost our green belts due to the construction activities, the leader said.

She said Imran Khan's government has taken concrete measures for clean and green Pakistan, adding, it is appreciable that they have seen a rise in trees plantation in recent months.

Spokesperson Ministry of Climate Change Muhammad Saleem said unavailability of safe drinking water, polluted air and solid waste management is a major issue in Pakistan.

It is appreciable that the incumbent government has specially focused on addressing the environmental issues, he appreciated.

He said public response to the campaign of banning use of polythene bags in the Federal capital is encouraging, and schools and students should be made part of the campaign to make it a success.

The government has initialed green and clean Pakistan program in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to involve general public in this mega project.

The federal government would financially and technically assist the campaign, he assured and added that the underground water in most of the parts of the country is polluted and causing hepatitis and other life threatening diseases.

General Public Awareness is highly imperative for the success of clean and green Pakistan program, he stressed.

The local people and timber mafia is involved in deforestation, he added.