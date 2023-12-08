Open Menu

Govt Implementing Its Agenda Of Institutional Reforms, Documentation Of Economy: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Govt implementing its agenda of institutional reforms, documentation of economy: PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said that the government was ensuring the implementation of its institutional reform agenda besides taking practical steps for documentation of the economy.

He in a meeting with members of the pakistan stock exchange and heads of leading companies of Pakistan, said that the facilitation of the business community and investors was among the priorities of the government.

The prime minister also highlighted the establishment of the recently established Special Investment Facilitation Council, its positive initiatives to attract foreign investment, and the encouraging results.

In the meeting, the CEO Pakistan Stock Exchange thanked the prime minister for his visit and gave a detailed briefing regarding the stock exchange.

The prime minister was informed that in the last few months, due to the business-friendly policies of the government, the confidence of the investors and the business community had increased which also led to a boom in the business as well as the stock exchange.

The participants of the meeting also appreciated the government's seriousness and institutional reforms.

Prime Minister kakar commended the services of Pakistan's business community and investors for the country.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Federal Minister of Finance and Chairperson of Pakistan Stock Exchange Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Stock Exchange Farrukh Khan, Chairman of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Akif Saeed and heads of other leading companies of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Stock Exchange Exchange Business Visit Pakistan Stock Exchange Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up ..

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up Lahore, Dec 9-10!

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

6 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

15 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

15 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

15 hours ago
Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

15 hours ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

15 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

15 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

15 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

15 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan