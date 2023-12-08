Govt implementing its agenda of institutional reforms, documentation of economy: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said that the government was ensuring the implementation of its institutional reform agenda besides taking practical steps for documentation of the economy.

He in a meeting with members of the pakistan stock exchange and heads of leading companies of Pakistan, said that the facilitation of the business community and investors was among the priorities of the government.

The prime minister also highlighted the establishment of the recently established Special Investment Facilitation Council, its positive initiatives to attract foreign investment, and the encouraging results.

In the meeting, the CEO Pakistan Stock Exchange thanked the prime minister for his visit and gave a detailed briefing regarding the stock exchange.

The prime minister was informed that in the last few months, due to the business-friendly policies of the government, the confidence of the investors and the business community had increased which also led to a boom in the business as well as the stock exchange.

The participants of the meeting also appreciated the government's seriousness and institutional reforms.

Prime Minister kakar commended the services of Pakistan's business community and investors for the country.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Federal Minister of Finance and Chairperson of Pakistan Stock Exchange Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Stock Exchange Farrukh Khan, Chairman of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Akif Saeed and heads of other leading companies of Pakistan.