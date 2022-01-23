UrduPoint.com

Govt Implementing People Friendly Policies

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Govt implementing people friendly policies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Government Spokesman Hasaan Khawar said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had outclassed the opposition by implementing people friendly policies which were yielding positive results.

According to official sources here, he said that opposition's long marches, public gatherings and narratives were meaningless.

He termed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as a dead horse adding that all efforts to make it alive would result in failure.

Spokesman said, "PML-N and PPP believes in discrimination as both parties give favour to particular group of the people."Hassan Khawar said that credit goes to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government which for the first time was bringing poor segment of society in the mainstream of development. He further said that needy persons were being provided revolutionary relief under 'Ehsas Programme'.

