Govt implementing policies for promotion of trade, investment: Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Punjab CM Inspection team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema has said that Punjab government was implementing comprehensive policies for the promotion of investment and for maximum job opportunities.

He expressed these views while inaugurating three-day 'Pakistan Life Style Furniture Expo' here on Friday.

Director Expo Tahira Faisal, Manager Operation Muhammad Akram and other stake holders were present on the occasion.

The minister lauded the arrangement of furniture expo and took keen interest in office and home furniture of different brands displayed on there.

He said that participation of more than 50-brand in the expo was an honor for the district Faisalabad. The exhibition will continue will March 8th.

