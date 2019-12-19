UrduPoint.com
Govt Implementing Public Welfare Plan: Noor Muhammad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:14 PM

Govt implementing public welfare plan: Noor Muhammad

Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar Thursday said the provincial government was implementing a comprehensive plan for ensuring public welfare which would help removing sense of deprivation from respective areas of province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar Thursday said the provincial government was implementing a comprehensive plan for ensuring public welfare which would help removing sense of deprivation from respective areas of province.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations of his constituency here at his office, said press release issued here.

The minister said the past governments promoted personal preference and dislike culture for development projects but now merit policy was being ensured by the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) led government in the province.

He said the public issues including health, education, irrigation, electricity, road construction and provision of employment in his constituency would be resolved on priority basis.

He said not a single union council in the constituency would be ignored in development schemes.

Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar said the present government had launched the development schemes across the province without any discrimination.

